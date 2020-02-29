Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 2.50

News articles about Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) have been trending positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Hewlett Packard Enterprise earned a media sentiment score of 2.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

HPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.79.

Shares of NYSE:HPE traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.79. The stock had a trading volume of 23,262,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,102,283. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $17.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

In related news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $246,675.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,432.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Keerti Melkote sold 66,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $1,056,096.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,494.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,022 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

