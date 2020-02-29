HEX (HEX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.24 Million

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. One HEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HEX has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar. HEX has a market capitalization of $5.24 million and $14.54 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX Token Profile

HEX is a token. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 73,875,576,198 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,491,369,710 tokens. The official website for HEX is hex.win. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HEX

HEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

