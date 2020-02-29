HEX Price Tops $0.0003 (HEX)

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 29th. In the last week, HEX has traded up 16% against the dollar. One HEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HEX has a market cap of $5.24 million and $20.80 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006331 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00037151 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00431688 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001400 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011550 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 50.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004999 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001720 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00011819 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HEX is a token. Its launch date was December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 73,875,576,198 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,491,369,710 tokens. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. HEX’s official website is hex.win.

HEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

