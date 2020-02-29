Hi Mutual Society 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $332.00 (HMC)

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. During the last week, Hi Mutual Society has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Hi Mutual Society token can currently be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx and BigONE. Hi Mutual Society has a total market cap of $2.82 million and $332.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hi Mutual Society alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00056890 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00483390 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $565.39 or 0.06552605 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00067495 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030461 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005676 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003776 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011575 BTC.

Hi Mutual Society Profile

Hi Mutual Society (HMC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. Hi Mutual Society’s official website is hms.io. Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hi Mutual Society Token Trading

Hi Mutual Society can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hi Mutual Society should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hi Mutual Society using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hi Mutual Society Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hi Mutual Society and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.