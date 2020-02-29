Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.33.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HI. Sidoti cut their target price on Hillenbrand from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th.

HI opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.29. Hillenbrand has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $44.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.46.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.13. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hillenbrand will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

In related news, CEO Joe Anthony Raver bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.41 per share, with a total value of $48,820.00. Also, VP J Michael Whitted bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $26,980.00. Insiders bought a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $133,240 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HI. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hillenbrand by 1,013.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,129,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,303 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,995,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,228,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,228,000 after purchasing an additional 399,454 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,015,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,630,000. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

