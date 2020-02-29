Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Releases Earnings Results

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.27, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.89 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 37.33%. The company’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Hilton Grand Vacations updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.28-2.39 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HGV traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.66. 1,389,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,138. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.32. Hilton Grand Vacations has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $36.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.95.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HGV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $43.00 target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

