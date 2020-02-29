HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) Short Interest Update

HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 631,100 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the January 30th total of 757,700 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

In other HNI news, Director Brian E. Stern sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $788,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,966.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,945,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Get HNI alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HNI by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,533 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in HNI by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 525,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,670,000 after buying an additional 215,771 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in HNI by 451.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after buying an additional 122,400 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HNI by 925.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 114,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after buying an additional 102,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in HNI by 260.5% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 113,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after buying an additional 82,110 shares in the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HNI traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.83. The company had a trading volume of 355,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,995. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.55. HNI has a 1-year low of $29.90 and a 1-year high of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $616.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.24 million. HNI had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.92%. HNI’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that HNI will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. HNI’s payout ratio is 47.10%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HNI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HNI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HNI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.