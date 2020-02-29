HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Shares Acquired by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 416,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,328 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.26% of HollyFrontier worth $21,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,145,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,468,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,156,000 after buying an additional 408,523 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,428,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $478,144,000 after buying an additional 339,518 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,629,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 307.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 188,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,545,000 after buying an additional 142,019 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HFC opened at $33.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.20 and its 200-day moving average is $49.44. HollyFrontier Corp has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $58.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that HollyFrontier Corp will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

HFC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

In related news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 20,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $1,017,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,415 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,195.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 5,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 116,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,920,131. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,857 shares of company stock worth $2,186,694 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

