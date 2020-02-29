Holo Achieves Market Capitalization of $102.38 Million (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. Holo has a total market capitalization of $102.38 million and approximately $7.17 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Holo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, WazirX, Liqui and OOOBTC. Over the last week, Holo has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011613 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.59 or 0.02603381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00227485 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00047891 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00135338 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Holo Profile

Holo’s genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 163,438,653,710 tokens. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Holo is holochain.org. Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o.

Buying and Selling Holo

Holo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, OOOBTC, Bilaxy, Binance, ABCC, LATOKEN, Fatbtc, Hotbit, Liqui and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

