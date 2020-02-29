Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,650 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Home Bancshares worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 152.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $197,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOMB traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,641,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,549. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Home Bancshares Inc has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $21.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.19.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $167.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.06%.

In other Home Bancshares news, CEO Tracy French bought 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.09 per share, for a total transaction of $44,320.50. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $32,189.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,167 shares of company stock valued at $736,465 over the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

