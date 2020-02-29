HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) Position Increased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) by 455.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,309 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.74% of HomeStreet worth $6,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HMST. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 7.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James R. Mitchell bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.90 per share, for a total transaction of $111,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMST opened at $27.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.32 million, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. HomeStreet Inc has a 52-week low of $24.71 and a 52-week high of $35.44.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.59 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 5.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that HomeStreet Inc will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This is a positive change from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HMST shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

