Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the January 30th total of 1,660,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 535,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 440.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Honda Motor by 533.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 847.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HMC traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,327,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,420. Honda Motor has a 1-year low of $22.87 and a 1-year high of $29.44. The stock has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HMC. ValuEngine raised shares of Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

