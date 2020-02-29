Honest Trading Down 14.1% Over Last 7 Days (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. In the last seven days, Honest has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Honest has a market cap of $336,329.00 and approximately $9,097.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest token can now be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX and Tokenomy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Honest alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $215.48 or 0.02508328 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00228377 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00047939 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00131178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,342,073 tokens. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog. Honest’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com.

Honest Token Trading

Honest can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Tokenomy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.