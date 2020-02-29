HOQU (HQX) Price Reaches $0.0023 on Major Exchanges

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 29th. HOQU has a total market capitalization of $385,546.00 and approximately $713,385.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HOQU has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. One HOQU token can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, BitForex, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HOQU Profile

HOQU’s launch date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HOQU Token Trading

HOQU can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, BitForex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Hotbit and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

