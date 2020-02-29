HOQU Market Capitalization Hits $382,384.00 (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 29th. HOQU has a market capitalization of $382,384.00 and $1.52 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HOQU has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One HOQU token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, Cobinhood and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HOQU Token Profile

HOQU’s launch date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io. The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io.

HOQU Token Trading

HOQU can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitForex, Cobinhood, HitBTC, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

