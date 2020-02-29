Horizen (ZEN) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.71 Million

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 29th. One Horizen coin can now be bought for approximately $10.31 or 0.00118884 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, BiteBTC, DragonEX and Upbit. During the last week, Horizen has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a market capitalization of $87.92 million and $1.71 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.10 or 0.00577704 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00096120 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002542 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000789 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000139 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 38.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 8,528,488 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

Horizen can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, OKEx, Graviex, DragonEX, COSS, Cryptopia, Bittrex, BiteBTC, Upbit and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

