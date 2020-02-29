Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.10 target price for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HRZN opened at $10.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.42. Horizon Technology Finance has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $13.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.68.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 172,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 12.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.