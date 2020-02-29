Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Shares Bought by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $3,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,080,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,994 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,926,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 155.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 686,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,042,000 after buying an additional 418,356 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,069,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,218,000 after buying an additional 410,613 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,462,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,683,000 after buying an additional 276,629 shares during the period. 40.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

In related news, VP Lori J. Marco sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $495,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,904.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 15,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $696,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,304,877. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $41.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.87. Hormel Foods Corp has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $48.86.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HRL. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.