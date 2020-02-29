Horseman Capital Management Ltd Acquires 250 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Horseman Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Booking makes up approximately 2.0% of Horseman Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Horseman Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in Booking by 50.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in Booking by 0.5% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock opened at $1,695.66 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,592.45 and a 12 month high of $2,094.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,947.28 and its 200-day moving average is $1,966.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $68.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 74.06% and a net margin of 32.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $22.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 111.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,350.00 price target (up previously from $2,240.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Booking from $2,150.00 to $1,750.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1,950.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,026.35.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

