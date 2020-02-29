Horseman Capital Management Ltd Acquires New Stake in Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK)

Horseman Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000. Luckin Coffee comprises about 1.1% of Horseman Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Luckin Coffee by 169.9% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Luckin Coffee by 238.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Luckin Coffee in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Luckin Coffee in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Luckin Coffee by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Get Luckin Coffee alerts:

Luckin Coffee stock opened at $39.56 on Friday. Luckin Coffee Inc. has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $51.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.49.

A number of research firms have commented on LK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luckin Coffee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Luckin Coffee from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Luckin Coffee in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Luckin Coffee from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Luckin Coffee currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

About Luckin Coffee

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK).

Receive News & Ratings for Luckin Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luckin Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.