Horseman Capital Management Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Horseman Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for 1.3% of Horseman Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Horseman Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CME opened at $198.82 on Friday. CME Group Inc has a 1-year low of $161.05 and a 1-year high of $225.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.31 and a 200 day moving average of $208.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). CME Group had a net margin of 43.48% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $7,955,355.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,447,907.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total transaction of $201,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,021,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,929 shares of company stock valued at $9,342,167. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.18.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

