Horseman Capital Management Ltd Has $1.07 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Horseman Capital Management Ltd decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,154 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,154 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Netflix by 695.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 522,778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $139,906,000 after acquiring an additional 457,098 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Netflix by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,043,935 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,602,776,000 after acquiring an additional 348,403 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 28,747.7% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 337,806 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 336,635 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,976,000. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total transaction of $30,197,698.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,197,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 163,363 shares of company stock worth $59,073,357. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock opened at $369.03 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $392.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $163.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.46.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target (down from $425.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $426.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group set a $400.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Netflix from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.00.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

