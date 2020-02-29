Horseman Capital Management Ltd Reduces Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Horseman Capital Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 2.5% of Horseman Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Horseman Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $132.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.26 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.37.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

