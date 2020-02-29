HorusPay (HORUS) Market Capitalization Reaches $547,956.00

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 29th. HorusPay has a total market capitalization of $547,956.00 and approximately $56.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HorusPay has traded 27.4% lower against the dollar. One HorusPay token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX and BigONE.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011586 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.93 or 0.02448507 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00228037 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00048801 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00127916 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. The official website for HorusPay is horuspay.io. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HorusPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HorusPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HorusPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

