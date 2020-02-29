HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Purchased by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 82.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800,227 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 361,718 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.06% of HP worth $16,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of HP by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,314 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in HP by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management increased its holdings in HP by 490.6% during the 4th quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 2,274 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $855,651.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,892,233.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,549.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 448,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,308,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.19.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $20.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.41. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.93 and a 12 month high of $23.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.72.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 261.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. HP’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

