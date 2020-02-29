HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Short Interest Update

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 18,100,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the January 30th total of 16,590,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

In other HP news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $855,651.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,892,233.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $2,800,549.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 448,175 shares in the company, valued at $10,308,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Icahn Carl C purchased a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,190,124,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 43,357,950 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $813,980,000 after acquiring an additional 11,505,770 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,500,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in HP by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,013,377 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $226,320,000 after acquiring an additional 7,258,714 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in HP by 762.6% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,822,856 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $78,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered HP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Loop Capital upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.19.

HPQ opened at $20.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.72. HP has a 12-month low of $15.93 and a 12-month high of $23.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.41.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 261.23% and a net margin of 5.16%. HP’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that HP will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

