HTMLCOIN (HTML) Tops 1-Day Volume of $404,508.00

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 29th. HTMLCOIN has a market cap of $3.02 million and approximately $404,508.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded down 31.8% against the U.S. dollar. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Bleutrade, Fatbtc, CryptoBridge and C-Patex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HTMLCOIN alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.97 or 0.01000761 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00040242 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00016405 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00202226 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006933 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00071383 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001935 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00318273 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Profile

HTMLCOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com. HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog.

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, HitBTC, Bleutrade, CoinExchange, C-Patex, Fatbtc and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HTMLCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HTMLCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.