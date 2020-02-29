Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on HUBG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hub Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Hub Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub cut Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

NASDAQ HUBG traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.23. 352,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,604. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.25 and its 200-day moving average is $49.36. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $38.08 and a twelve month high of $60.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.59.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Hub Group had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $900.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hub Group will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,084,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Hub Group by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,708,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,628,000 after buying an additional 660,265 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,129,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hub Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,610,000 after buying an additional 195,468 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new stake in Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,860,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

