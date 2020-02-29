Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €54.11 ($62.91).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BOSS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Shares of ETR:BOSS opened at €39.56 ($46.00) on Friday. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of €36.23 ($42.13) and a 1 year high of €67.30 ($78.26). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €43.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of €44.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.