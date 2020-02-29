Humaniq (HMQ) Market Capitalization Hits $937,269.00

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 29th. Humaniq has a total market cap of $937,269.00 and approximately $70,777.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Humaniq has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. One Humaniq token can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Mercatox and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011665 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $223.05 or 0.02602014 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00226433 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00047524 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00135703 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

Humaniq launched on December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Humaniq Token Trading

Humaniq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit, Upbit, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

