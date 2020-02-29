Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Short Interest Up 8.3% in February

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the January 30th total of 3,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.35. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $25.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.23.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntsman will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

In other news, CEO Peter R. Huntsman bought 7,500 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.03 per share, with a total value of $142,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,544,820 shares in the company, valued at $105,517,924.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald W. Gerrard sold 12,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $263,571.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 189,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,441.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 16,200 shares of company stock worth $306,201 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Huntsman in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,538,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 2.6% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 37.3% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 19,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $23.21 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.48.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.