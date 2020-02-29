Hurify 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.00 (HUR)

Hurify (CURRENCY:HUR) traded 66.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 29th. One Hurify token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, LATOKEN and CoinMex. In the last seven days, Hurify has traded 72.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hurify has a market capitalization of $20,720.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Hurify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00056354 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.72 or 0.00497955 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $558.86 or 0.06513778 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00067672 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00030331 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005776 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003733 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011656 BTC.

HUR is a token. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Hurify’s total supply is 273,325,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,464,943 tokens. The official website for Hurify is hurify.co. Hurify’s official Twitter account is @Hurify_hur and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hurify’s official message board is medium.com/@Hurify.

Hurify can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, YoBit, CoinMex, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hurify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hurify should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hurify using one of the exchanges listed above.

