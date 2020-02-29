Hurify (HUR) Price Down 24.1% Over Last 7 Days

Hurify (CURRENCY:HUR) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 29th. During the last seven days, Hurify has traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar. Hurify has a market cap of $56,078.00 and $65.00 worth of Hurify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hurify token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinMex, Tidex, IDEX and LATOKEN.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00058599 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00500502 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $563.28 or 0.06523939 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00069251 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030421 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005630 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003743 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011564 BTC.

Hurify Token Profile

Hurify (CRYPTO:HUR) is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Hurify’s total supply is 273,325,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,464,943 tokens. Hurify’s official Twitter account is @Hurify_hur and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hurify’s official website is hurify.co. Hurify’s official message board is medium.com/@Hurify.

Buying and Selling Hurify

Hurify can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinMex, YoBit, LATOKEN and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hurify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hurify should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hurify using one of the exchanges listed above.

