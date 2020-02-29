Hush (HUSH) Hits Market Cap of $543,832.00

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 29th. Hush has a market cap of $543,832.00 and approximately $1,071.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for $0.0642 or 0.00000739 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Coinroom and Cryptopia. In the last week, Hush has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.77 or 0.00584946 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00096117 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00119663 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002521 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002041 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00001059 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 21st, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 8,477,205 coins. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hush’s official website is myhush.org. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Coinroom. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.