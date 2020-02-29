Hush Market Capitalization Reaches $516,819.00 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 29th. Over the last week, Hush has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. Hush has a total market cap of $516,819.00 and $646.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hush coin can now be bought for $0.0609 or 0.00000705 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Coinroom and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.17 or 0.00591618 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00104817 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00118386 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002463 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002030 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001177 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About Hush

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 21st, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 8,481,555 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org. Hush’s official website is myhush.org.

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

