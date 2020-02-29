HYCON Market Capitalization Achieves $3.76 Million (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 29th. One HYCON coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. HYCON has a total market capitalization of $3.76 million and approximately $562,749.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HYCON has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About HYCON

HYCON’s total supply is 3,001,661,449 coins and its circulating supply is 2,158,146,360 coins. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HYCON is hycon.io.

HYCON Coin Trading

HYCON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

