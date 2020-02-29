Hydro Achieves Market Cap of $6.54 Million (HYDRO)

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 29th. Over the last seven days, Hydro has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One Hydro token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, BitForex, IDAX and DEx.top. Hydro has a market cap of $6.54 million and $659,015.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00056434 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00484495 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $555.07 or 0.06452079 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00067982 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00030306 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005692 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003705 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011623 BTC.

About Hydro

Hydro is a token. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,783,834,956 tokens. The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hydro

Hydro can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, BitMart, Fatbtc, BitForex, IDAX, Upbit, IDEX, Mercatox, Bittrex and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

