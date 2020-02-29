HyperCash Market Cap Tops $68.55 Million (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 29th. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for $1.54 or 0.00017776 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, Cryptopia, TOPBTC and EXX. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $68.55 million and approximately $33.08 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HyperCash has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011553 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $226.23 or 0.02612272 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00228464 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00048122 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00135009 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,527,503 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash.

Buying and Selling HyperCash

HyperCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, Binance, Kucoin, EXX, OKEx, TOPBTC, HitBTC, Huobi, Gate.io, Coinnest, Cryptopia, ZB.COM, Bit-Z and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

