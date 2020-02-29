HyperExchange (HX) Price Reaches $0.0144 on Exchanges

HyperExchange (CURRENCY:HX) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. In the last week, HyperExchange has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One HyperExchange coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0144 or 0.00000166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperExchange has a total market capitalization of $853,855.00 and approximately $101.00 worth of HyperExchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011601 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $212.66 or 0.02463293 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00224244 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00048499 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00127430 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HyperExchange Coin Profile

HyperExchange’s total supply is 90,767,836 coins and its circulating supply is 59,415,498 coins. HyperExchange’s official website is hx.cash.

Buying and Selling HyperExchange

