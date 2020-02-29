Hyperion Hits Market Cap of $25.36 Million (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. One Hyperion token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0801 or 0.00000925 BTC on exchanges including Bgogo, CoinExchange, Hotbit and Bibox. In the last week, Hyperion has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. Hyperion has a total market capitalization of $25.36 million and $730,207.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011585 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $212.00 or 0.02452685 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00226349 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00048263 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00131112 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Hyperion Token Profile

Hyperion's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical. Hyperion's official website is www.hyn.space.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hyperion Token Trading

Hyperion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bgogo, Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

