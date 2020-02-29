I/O Coin Price Tops $0.0646 on Major Exchanges (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 29th. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0646 or 0.00000749 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $4,188.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, I/O Coin has traded down 8.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.05 or 0.01008862 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00016396 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002811 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000037 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,011,959 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

I/O Coin Coin Trading

I/O Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

