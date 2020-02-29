IAA (NYSE:IAA) Short Interest Up 6.9% in February

IAA (NYSE:IAA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,390,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the January 30th total of 5,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

IAA traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $42.72. 1,176,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,204. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.20 and a 200-day moving average of $44.81. IAA has a 12-month low of $34.96 and a 12-month high of $51.74.

Get IAA alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IAA. Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. CJS Securities raised IAA to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Northcoast Research raised IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of IAA in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAA. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in IAA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $398,867,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in IAA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,890,000. Boston Partners increased its position in IAA by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,744,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,337,000 after purchasing an additional 667,301 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in IAA by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,485,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,095,000 after purchasing an additional 258,349 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in IAA by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,875,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,305,000 after purchasing an additional 485,197 shares during the period.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.