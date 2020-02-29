IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Short Interest Update

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the January 30th total of 4,380,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 890,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $203.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,144,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,353. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 45.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $196.82 and a 52 week high of $278.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $247.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.70.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.72, for a total value of $443,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,936,110 over the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,557,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2,472.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,115,000 after purchasing an additional 247,435 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $825,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 117,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.65.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

