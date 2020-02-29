IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 321.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,593 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,969 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.27% of IBERIABANK worth $10,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of IBERIABANK in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in IBERIABANK by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in IBERIABANK during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in IBERIABANK by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in IBERIABANK by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IBKC opened at $60.19 on Friday. IBERIABANK Corp has a 12 month low of $59.04 and a 12 month high of $81.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.55.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.11). IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $293.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that IBERIABANK Corp will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.68%.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Kottler sold 19,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $1,441,522.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,371,117.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Michael J. Brown sold 11,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $834,506.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,834 shares in the company, valued at $10,661,616.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,108 shares of company stock worth $2,289,141. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on IBKC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of IBERIABANK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of IBERIABANK in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. IBERIABANK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.14.

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

