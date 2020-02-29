IBM (NYSE:IBM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

IBM (NYSE:IBM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $153.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of IBM from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Get IBM alerts:

Shares of IBM stock traded down $2.96 on Friday, reaching $130.15. 12,904,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,206,367. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.58. The company has a market capitalization of $118.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.32. IBM has a twelve month low of $126.36 and a twelve month high of $158.75.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by $0.02. IBM had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 62.27%. The firm had revenue of $21.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that IBM will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. IBM’s payout ratio is 50.59%.

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 1,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total transaction of $164,946.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,647.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in IBM by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,027,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,844,000 after buying an additional 58,748 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in IBM by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,677,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,840,000 after buying an additional 638,218 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of IBM by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 684,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,804,000 after purchasing an additional 132,455 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp grew its position in shares of IBM by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 607,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,470,000 after purchasing an additional 163,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of IBM by 5.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 308,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,312,000 after purchasing an additional 15,154 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBM Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for IBM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.