iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. iCAD had a negative net margin of 43.24% and a negative return on equity of 84.60%. The business had revenue of $9.38 million for the quarter.

Shares of iCAD stock traded up $2.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.32. 683,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.74. iCAD has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $13.32. The company has a market cap of $211.37 million, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ICAD shares. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of iCAD in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of iCAD from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of iCAD in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.

