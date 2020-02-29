Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.16 EPS

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The conglomerate reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($1.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Icahn Enterprises had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter.

Shares of IEP stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.73. The stock had a trading volume of 353,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,430. Icahn Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $58.40 and a fifty-two week high of $79.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.49.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IEP. BidaskClub upgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and mining businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the retail and wholesale distribution of automotive parts in the aftermarket, as well as offers automotive repair and maintenance services.

