ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.60.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ICFI shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of ICF International from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ICF International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of ICF International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ICF International in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

NASDAQ:ICFI traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,573. ICF International has a fifty-two week low of $68.17 and a fifty-two week high of $95.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.19 and a 200-day moving average of $85.86.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.06). ICF International had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $396.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ICF International will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICFI. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in ICF International by 3.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in ICF International by 101.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,870,000 after buying an additional 23,066 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ICF International by 8.3% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 415,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,105,000 after buying an additional 31,708 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in ICF International by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in ICF International by 10.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 107,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,102,000 after buying an additional 10,237 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ICF International

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

