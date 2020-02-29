ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Issues Earnings Results

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $396.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.66 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 11.84%. ICF International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. ICF International updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.00-4.30 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $4.00-4.30 EPS.

Shares of ICFI traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.98. 294,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,573. ICF International has a twelve month low of $68.17 and a twelve month high of $95.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.86.

Several brokerages recently commented on ICFI. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ICF International in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Sidoti lowered their price target on shares of ICF International from $118.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ICF International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on ICF International from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on ICF International in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.60.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

