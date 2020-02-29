ICON Price Tops $0.31 on Top Exchanges (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 29th. During the last seven days, ICON has traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a total market cap of $160.06 million and $15.09 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00003536 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Hotbit, ABCC and Allbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011613 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.04 or 0.02445832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00230252 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00032636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00049175 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00131485 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About ICON

ICON uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 524,617,229 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation.

ICON Coin Trading

ICON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Bitbns, ABCC, Huobi, Allbit, Gate.io, Binance, Hotbit, CoinTiger, OOOBTC, Upbit, IDEX, Rfinex, DragonEX, HitBTC, OKEx and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

